Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Fever-Storm, Box

Fever-Storm, Box

By The Associated Press May 28, 2017 9:17 pm < a min read
INDIANA (70)

Coleman 1-4 0-0 3, Dupree 5-9 1-1 11, January 3-10 2-2 9, Johnson 2-3 0-0 4, Larkins 1-6 0-0 2, Achonwa 3-3 4-4 10, Colhado 1-1 0-0 2, Gwathmey 2-3 2-2 6, McCall 0-2 0-0 0, Mitchell 5-11 3-3 13, Pohlen 1-3 0-0 2, Wheeler 4-7 0-0 8. Totals 28-62 12-12 70.

SEATTLE (94)

Bird 3-9 0-0 6, Clark 9-10 3-4 22, Langhorne 4-5 4-4 12, Loyd 3-6 5-5 13, Stewart 6-11 0-0 12, Montgomery 1-1 0-0 2, Peterson 2-2 0-0 5, Quinn 1-1 0-0 3, Swords 1-3 2-2 4, Tokashiki 2-4 2-2 6, Whitcomb 3-5 0-0 9. Totals 35-57 16-17 94.

Indiana 22 12 21 15—70
Seattle 26 21 30 17—94

3-Point Goals_Indiana 2-10 (January 1-2, Coleman 1-4, Gwathmey 0-1, Wheeler 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Dupree 0-1), Seattle 8-18 (Whitcomb 3-4, Loyd 2-3, Peterson 1-1, Quinn 1-1, Clark 1-2, Tokashiki 0-1, Stewart 0-3, Bird 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 20 (Dupree 5), Seattle 27 (Stewart 9). Assists_Indiana 8 (January 3), Seattle 23 (Bird 8). Total Fouls_Indiana 19, Seattle 18. A_4,722 (17,072).

