Fight Schedule

June 3

At Thailand, Chayaphon Moonsri vs. Omar Kimweri, 12, for Moonsri’s WBC minimumweight title.

At Bell Centre, Montreal (SHO), Adonis Stevenson vs. Andrzej Fonfara, 12 for Stevenson’s WBC World light heavyweight title; Eleider Alvarez vs. Jean Pascal, 10, light heavyweights.

June 9

At Turning Stone Resort & Casino, Verona, N.Y. (SHO), Joel Diaz Jr. vs. Regis Prograis, 10, for Diaz’s NABF super lightweight title.

June 10

At Belfast, Northern Ireland, Lee Haskins vs. Ryan Burnett, 12, for Haskins’ IBF bantamweight title.

At WinnaVegas Casino & Resort, Sloan, Iowa (CBSSN), Maurice Hooker vs. Abdiel Ramirez, 10, junior welterweights; Daniel Franco vs. Jose Haro, 10, for the vacant USBA featherweight title.

June 11

At the Pioneer Event Center, Lancaster, Calif. (FS1), Brandon Rios vs. Aaron Herrera, 10, welterweights; Mario Barrios vs. Jose Luis Rodriguez, 10, super lightweights.

June 17

At Tostitos Championship Plaza, Frisco, Texas (ESPN2), Fidel Maldonado Jr. vs. Pable Cesar Cano, 10, for the vacant WBC FECARBOX super lightweight title.

At Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Las Vegas (PPV), Andre Ward vs. Sergey Kovalev, 12, for Ward’s WBO/IBF/WBA Super World light heavyweight titles; Guillermo Rigondeaux vs. Moises Flores, 12, for Rigondeaux’s WBA Super World/IBO junior featherweight titles; Luis Arias vs. Arif Magomedov, 10, middleweights.

June 23

The Dome at the Ballpark, Rosemont, Ill. (CBSSN), Mike Jimenez vs. Aaron Pryor Jr., 10, super middleweights.

June 30

At Huntington Center, Toledo, Ohio, Robert Easter Jr. vs. Denis Shafikov, 12, for Easter’s IBF lightweight title.

At Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, Indio, Calif. (ESPN2), Randy Caballero vs. Oscar Negrete, 10, for Caballeros’ NABF super bantamweight title.

July 1

At Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia (PPV), Manny Pacquiao vs. Jeff Horn, 12, for Pacquiao’s WBO welterweight title.

July 2

At Brisbane, Australia, Jerwin Ancajas vs. Teiru Kinoshita, 12, for Ancajas’ IBF super flyweight title.

July 14

At TBA (SHO), Antoine Douglas vs. Paul Venezuela Jr., 10, middleweights.

July 15

At the Forum, Los Angeles (HBO), Miguel Berchelt vs. Takashi Miura, 12, for Berchelt’s WBC World super featherweight title; Jezreel Corrales vs. Robinson Castellanos, 12, for Corrales’ WBA super featherweight; Joe Smith, Jr. vs. Sullivan Barrera, 12, for Smith’s WBC international light heavyweight title.

Sept. 9

At Los Angeles, Callum Smith vs. Anthony Dirrell, 12, for the vacant WBC World super middleweight title.

Sept. 16

At TBA, (PPV) Gennady Golovkin vs. Saul Alvarez, 12, for Golovkin’s WBC World/WBA Super World/IBF/IBO middlewight titles.