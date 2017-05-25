Sports Listen

Fisher rejoins Predators at practice, questionable for Final

By The Associated Press May 25, 2017 3:29 pm < a min read
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Predators captain Mike Fisher said Thursday he feels a lot better and his goal is to be available during the Stanley Cup Final that begins next week.

Fisher skated for the first time with his teammates since being injured May 18 late in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals. He took a knee from Anaheim defenseman Josh Manson off the right side of his head and hasn’t played since.

The Predators will play either Ottawa or Pittsburgh. Game 1 of the final is Monday night.

Coach Peter Laviolette says getting a player back on the ice always is a positive sign but declined to comment on Fisher’s status.

