Florida adds South Alabama to 2020 home schedule

By The Associated Press May 25, 2017 11:05 am < a min read
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida has added South Alabama to its 2020 home schedule and will pay the Jaguars $1.2 million for the game.

The first meeting between the schools will be played Sept. 19, 2020, at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

South Alabama is 1-4 against Southeastern Conference teams, with the lone victory being a 21-20 stunner at Mississippi State last season. The Jaguars open their fall season at Mississippi.

Florida now has its non-conference schedule set for 2020. The Gators will open that season against coach Jim McElwain’s alma mater, Eastern Washington. They also play at in-state rival Florida State in late November.

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Florida adds South Alabama…
