Florida rallies for 11 runs in 8th, tops Mississippi St 12-3

By The Associated Press May 26, 2017 5:02 pm < a min read
HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Deacon Liput had two hits and four RBIs during Florida’s 11-run rally in the eighth inning and the Gators beat Mississippi State 12-3 Friday to reach the Southeastern Conference tournament semifinals.

Florida (42-15) plays Saturday against the winner of Friday night’s game between Mississippi State (36-23) and Arkansas.

The top-seeded Gators tied an SEC tournament record for runs in an inning.

Mississippi State starter Cole Gordon carried a 3-0 lead into the eighth but left after giving up a leadoff single. Six relievers allowed a combined six hits and six walks in the eighth.

Jonathan India tied the game with a bases-loaded, two-out walk off Riley Self (5-1). Austin Langworthy followed with a two-run single that put Florida ahead for good.

Liput had an RBI single and a three-run double in the eighth.

Jackson Kowar (11-0) gave up two earned runs in seven innings.

The Associated Press

