Florida State rallies past North Carolina 7-3 for ACC title

By GARY B. GRAVES May 28, 2017 4:06 pm < a min read
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Drew Mendoza followed Cal Raleigh’s go-ahead RBI hit with his second homer of the game during a five-run eighth inning that rallied Florida State past North Carolina 7-3 on Sunday and clinched its second Atlantic Coast Conference championship in three years.

Mendoza’s seventh homer this season, a three-run shot to right, followed his solo blast to the same area in the seventh that drew the eighth-seeded Seminoles (39-20) within 3-2. His big hit came after Taylor Walls scored on a wild pitch and Raleigh singled to left in the next inning.

Mendoza also atoned for fielding and throwing errors that allowed one of North Carolina’s three second-inning runs.

Alec Byrd (3-2) pitched 1 1/3 innings for the win as three Seminoles relievers combined to hold the second-seeded Tar Heels (47-12) to three hits over the final seven innings. FSU completed a 6-0 run in Louisville over the past eight days.

FSU earned the conference’s automatic NCAA tournament bid and awaits seeding when the pairings are announced Monday.

