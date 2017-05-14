Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Fognini wins to set…

Fognini wins to set up meeting with Murray in Rome

By The Associated Press May 14, 2017 2:02 pm < a min read
Share

ROME (AP) — Fabio Fognini breezed past countryman Matteo Berrettini 6-1, 6-3 Sunday in the first round of the Italian Open to set up a meeting with top-ranked and defending champion Andy Murray.

Fognini required just 70 minutes to dismiss Berrettini, a fellow Italian and a wild card who was making his ATP tour debut.

Also, John Isner defeated 14th-seeded Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-1.

Isner served twice to stay in the match in the second set. The 23rd-ranked American will next play Florian Mayer or qualifier Thiago Monteiro.

Earn 1 CPE credit and learn about government’s data center optimization strategy with analysis from Justice and State departments. Register now for the free webinar.
Advertisement

Also, Spanish veteran Fernando Verdasco beat Donald Young of the United States 6-3, 6-3 and Jiri Vezely of the Czech Republic eliminated Daniel Evans of Britain 6-3, 6-1.

Murray and the other top seven seeded players have first-round byes.

Women’s play begins Monday.

Related Topics
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Fognini wins to set…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1903: Teddy Roosevelt becomes first president on film

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Fleet Forces Band performs during Memphis Navy Week

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8602 0.0058 2.24%
L 2020 25.4649 0.0087 3.69%
L 2030 28.3755 0.0103 5.24%
L 2040 30.5539 0.0111 6.00%
L 2050 17.5205 0.0054 6.69%
G Fund 15.3174 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.7525 0.0649 1.75%
C Fund 33.2146 -0.0483 7.16%
S Fund 42.9513 -0.1765 5.78%
I Fund 27.6944 0.1481 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.