Former 49ers offensive tackle Len Rohde dies at age 79

By The Associated Press May 15, 2017 9:14 pm < a min read
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Former San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Len Rohde has died. He was 79.

The team said Rohde died Saturday. A cause of death was not released.

Rohde originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft choice out of Utah State by the 49ers in 1960. He spent 15 seasons with San Francisco, appearing in 208 games, the most ever among 49ers offensive linemen.

Rohde was selected to the Pro Bowl in 1971.

___

For more NFL coverage: https://www.pro32.ap.org and https://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

