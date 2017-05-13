Sports Listen

Former NBA star Mike Bibby just got his college diploma

By The Associated Press May 13, 2017 7:59 pm < a min read
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former NBA star Mike Bibby just got his college diploma.

UNLV announced Saturday that the 39-year-old basketball great has now earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in multidisciplinary studies from the College of Liberal Arts.

The point guard was a stand out when he helped the University of Arizona win the 1997 NCAA Championship title.

But he left school early to play in the NBA, including for the Vancouver Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards, Miami Heat and New York Knicks.

Bibby, who now lives and coaches high school basketball in the Phoenix area, said he wanted to get his degree to coach at the college and pro level.

He also said he did it to keep a promise to his mother, calling the graduation a Mother’s Day present.

