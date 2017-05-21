Sports Listen

Trending:

Targeting federal pay & benefitsRealistic DoD budgetStamp prices going up this fall?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Fowles, Augustus lift Lynx…

Fowles, Augustus lift Lynx over Wings 89-87

By The Associated Press May 21, 2017 3:05 am < a min read
Share

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Sylvia Fowles scored 27 points and Seimone Augustus hit the tie-breaking jumper with 4.3 seconds left to lift the Minnesota Lynx to an 89-87 win over the Dallas Wings on Saturday night.

After Augustus knocked down a 15-footer, Skylar Diggins-Smith made one of two free throws for the Wings with 2 seconds left and Maya Moore did the same for the Lynx with 1.3 to go. Allisha Gray’s desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer came up short.

Moore hit five 3-pointers and scored 21 points and Augustus had 18 points. Rebekkah Brunson grabbed 11 rebounds for Minnesota (3-0) to become the fifth player in WNBA history to surpass 3,000.

Diggins had 22 points with eight assists and Gray 15 points for Dallas (1-1). The Tulsa/Dallas franchise has lost 14 straight home games to Minnesota.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

The Lynx made 12 straight free throws in a 14-4 run the produced a 49-37 lead at the half but the Wings charged back to lead 68-67 after three quarters and the lead changed hands eight times in the fourth quarter.

___

The AP WNBA Power Poll can be found online at: http://collegebasketball.ap.org/ap-wnba-preseason-poll

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Fowles, Augustus lift Lynx…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Pennsylvania National Guard completes challenging obstacle course

Today in History

2009: CDC briefs public on H1N1 flu outbreak

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8743 0.0272 2.24%
L 2020 25.4849 0.0713 3.69%
L 2030 28.3983 0.1247 5.24%
L 2040 30.5784 0.1574 6.00%
L 2050 17.5334 0.1025 6.69%
G Fund 15.3241 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8378 -0.0067 1.75%
C Fund 33.1090 0.2235 7.16%
S Fund 42.7394 0.3045 5.78%
I Fund 27.9748 0.2088 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.