Fowles’ double-double helps Lynx beat Stars 80-66

By The Associated Press May 28, 2017 9:48 pm < a min read
SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Sylvia Fowles had 14 points and 12 rebounds and four other Minnesota players scored in double figures to help the Lynx beat the San Antonio Stars 80-66 on Sunday night.

Fowles made 6 of 8 shots from the field and finished with her fourth double-double of the season in just 23 minutes. Maya Moore and Rebekka Brunson added 13 points apiece, Seimone Augustus scored 12 and Natasha Howard 10 for Minnesota (6-0). The Lynx, who won their first 13 games last season, have a 23-game win streak in the month of May.

Kayla Alexander’s jumper gave the Stars (0-5) a seven-point lead late in the first quarter, but the Lynx scored the next 12 points — and outscored San Antonio 46-17 in the second and third quarters combined. Minnesota cruised from there.

Kayla McBride scored 18 points for the Stars. Alexander added 14 points and Monique Currie had 10 and nine rebounds.

Minnesota committed just eight turnovers while forcing San Antonio into 22.

___

The AP WNBA Power Poll can be found online at: http://collegebasketball.ap.org/ap-wnba-power-poll-week-2

