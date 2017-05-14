Sports Listen

Fowles scores 26 points, Lynx beat Sky 70-61 in opener

By The Associated Press May 14, 2017 9:34 pm < a min read
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sylvia Fowles had 26 points and 10 rebounds and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Chicago Sky 70-61 on Sunday night in the season opener for both teams.

Fowles had seven points in the fourth quarter, scoring each time after the Sky twice pulled within three points. Rebekkah Brunson scored four straight to give Minnesota a 69-59 lead with 2:20 remaining.

Maya Moore added 11 points, but was 1 of 11 from 3-point range, for the Lynx, who lost in the WNBA finals last year and are ranked second in the AP preseason poll. Fowles, who began her career with Chicago, also had four steals and three blocks.

Tamara Young scored 14 points, and Jessica Breland had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Sky, ranked 10th in the poll. They never led.

Amber Stocks was short-handed in her coaching debut. Chicago, which traded leading scorer Elena Delle Donne, was without veterans Courtney Vandersloot, the starting point guard, and Allie Quigley, who are fulfilling obligations overseas. The Sky had 22 turnovers.

