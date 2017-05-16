Sports Listen

French president pushes Paris Olympic bid, forms government

By The Associated Press May 16, 2017 3:38 am < a min read
PARIS (AP) — France’s new president is hosting the International Olympic Committee to try to boost Paris’ bid to beat out Los Angeles in the heated race for the 2024 Games.

Emmanuel Macron’s support for the Paris bid is seen as symbolically important, and his decision to meet Tuesday with the visiting IOC delegation was one of his first moves since taking office Sunday.

IOC inspectors are visiting potential venues in Paris this week ahead of the September decision on who will host the 2024 Olympics.

Macron is also working Tuesday to form a government after naming low-profile, center-right Edouard Philippe as prime minister.

It’s a delicate balancing act, as Macron tries to redesign French politics by borrowing ministers from left and right and new faces.

