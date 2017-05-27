Frenchman Marvin Musquin wins Glen Helen National

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Marvin Musquin won the Glen Helen National on Saturday, taking advantage of Eli Tomac’s problems to top the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship standings.

A week after finishing second behind Tomac in both 450 Class motos in the season-opening Hangtown Motocross Classic, Musquin won the first moto and finished third in the second for his first career overall victory.

The KTM Factory Racing rider from France leads Tomac by 15 points.

Tomac, the Kawasaki star from Cortez, Colorado, rallied to finish second in the first moto after a poor start, and bike issues relagated him to 19th in the second. He ended up ninth overall.

Husqvarna’s Zach Osborne raced to his second straight 250 Class victory. A week after sweeping the motos at Hangtown Jason Anderson was second overall, winning the second moto after finishing fifth in the first. The moto victories were the first for Musquin and Anderson.

Blake Baggett was third. The KTM rider was eighth in the fisrt moto and second in the second.

Husqvarna’s Zach Osborne raced to his second straight 250 Class victory. A week after sweeping the motos at Hangtown, he was fourth in the first moto and second in the second.