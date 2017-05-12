Friday’s College Baseball Scores

Catholic 8, Drew 6
Keystone 7, Neumann 0
Mercyhurst 18, Shippensburg 6
Middlebury 3, Bates 2
Rutgers 8, Illinois 3
Saint Joseph’s 4, Dayton 1
Salve Regina 12, Endicott 2
Sienna 5, Niagara 3
St. Bonaventure 8, Delaware St. 0
St. John’s 7-4, Xavier 3-3
UConn 2, South Florida 1
Wagner 5-7, CCSU 2-10
Worcester St. 7, Suffolk 5
Duke 7, Georgia Tech 5
Louisville 4, Clemson 2
Miami at Virginia, ppd.
Mississippi St. 9, Georgia 3
NC State 7, Pittsburgh 4
N. Kentucky 12-10, Oakland 7-5
Northeastern 3, William & Mary 1
Samford at ETSU, ppd.
Tampa 3, Rollins 1
UNC Asheville 4, Longwood 1
UTSA 5, Charlotte 0
W. Kentucky 6, FAU 4
Winthrop 7, Campbell 5
Beloit 14, Grinnell 2
Kalamazoo 4-3, Adrian 2-8
McNeese St. 5, Creighton 1
Milwaukee 4, Wright St. 3
UCF 14, Cincinnati 3
UCF 11, Tulane 1
Wis.-Superior 12, Minn.-Morris 11
Wis.-Whitewater 8, Wis.-Oshkosh 5
Wooster 18, DePauw 3
Houston Baptist 2, Sam Houston St. 1, 14 innings
Saint Mary’s 3, Pepperdine 0