Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Friday's College Baseball Scores

Friday’s College Baseball Scores

By The Associated Press May 13, 2017 12:54 am < a min read
EAST

Catholic 8, Drew 6

Keystone 7, Neumann 0

Mercyhurst 18, Shippensburg 6

Middlebury 3, Bates 2

Rutgers 8, Illinois 3

Saint Joseph’s 4, Dayton 1

Salve Regina 12, Endicott 2

Sienna 5, Niagara 3

St. Bonaventure 8, Delaware St. 0

St. John’s 7-4, Xavier 3-3

UConn 2, South Florida 1

Wagner 5-7, CCSU 2-10

Worcester St. 7, Suffolk 5

SOUTH

Duke 7, Georgia Tech 5

E. Kentucky 12, Tennessee Tech 8

Kentucky 15, Tennessee 5

Louisiana-Lafayette 8, Texas St. 7

Louisville 4, Clemson 2

Miami at Virginia, ppd.

Mississippi St. 9, Georgia 3

NC State 7, Pittsburgh 4

N. Kentucky 12-10, Oakland 7-5

Northeastern 3, William & Mary 1

Notre Dame 5, Austin Peay 2

SE Missouri 4, Belmont 1

Samford at ETSU, ppd.

Tampa 3, Rollins 1

UNC Asheville 4, Longwood 1

UTSA 5, Charlotte 0

W. Kentucky 6, FAU 4

Winthrop 7, Campbell 5

MIDWEST

Beloit 14, Grinnell 2

Bethany Lutheran 8, Wis.-Superior 6

Kalamazoo 4-3, Adrian 2-8

McNeese St. 5, Creighton 1

Milwaukee 4, Wright St. 3

UCF 14, Cincinnati 3

UCF 11, Tulane 1

Wis.-Superior 12, Minn.-Morris 11

Wis.-Whitewater 8, Wis.-Oshkosh 5

Wooster 18, DePauw 3

SOUTHWEST

Houston Baptist 2, Sam Houston St. 1, 14 innings

N. Colorado 6, Texas Rio Grande Valley 5, 10 innings

Northwestern St. 10, Abilene Christian 3

FAR WEST

Fresno St. 9, New Mexico 3

Saint Mary’s 3, Pepperdine 0

