Friday’s College Baseball Scores

Albany (NY) 7, Maine 6
Binghamton 4, Hartford 1
Boston College 10, Notre Dame 9
Bryant 6, Rhode Island 5, 12 innings
Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Canisius 7, Niagara 6, 13 innings
Davidon 5, UMass 2, 10 innings
Fairfield 10, Quinnipiac 4
Monmouth (NJ), 2, Iona 0
Mount St. Mary’s 6, Wagner 3
Northeastern 6, James Madison 2
Congress asks: Are federal employees overpaid?
Sacred Heart 6, LIU-Brooklyn 5
St. Bonaventure 7, Fordham 6
St. John’s 6, Villanova 0
Saint Joseph’s 9, George Washington 5
Siena 6, Marist 5
William & Mary 5, Hofstra 4
Campbell 11, Longwood 0
Charlotte 7, Marshall 4
Elon 9, Bowling Green 2
ETSU 14, VMI 12
Jacksonville St. 3, SIU-Edwardsville 1
New Orleans 12, Northwestern 2
VCU 14, Richmond 2
Austin Peay 7, E. Illinois 5
Bradley 7, S. Illinois 2
Butler 7, Creighton 1
Fort Wayne 5, N. Dakota St. 3
Northwestern 4, Rutgers 0
Ohio 8, Kent St. 5
Oral Roberts 6, W. Illinois 1
Purdue 11, Minnesota 1
Rider 6, Youngstown St. 0
S. Dakota St. 7, Omaha 2
Xavier 13, Georgetown 1
Stephen F. Austin 3, Houston Baptist 1
|TOURNAMENTS
|Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
Bethune-Cookman 16, Norfolk St. 6
NC A&T 7, Delaware St. 4, DSU eliminated
|NCAA Division II
|Atlantic Region
Winston-Salem 5, Seton Hill 3
Mercyhurst 11, Millersville 4
St. Cloud St. 12, Missouri Western 0
Ark.-Monticello 5, S. Arkansas 4, S. Arkansas eliminated
Dominican (NY) 5, S. Connecticut 3
S. New Hampshire 15, LIU Post 3
Kentucky Wesleyan 10, Bellarmine 2, Bellarmine eliminated
Wayne (Mich.) 4, S. Indiana 2, SIU eliminated
West Alabama 17, Miles 15, Miles eliminated
Lincoln Memorial 7, Georgia College 6
California Baptist 14, CSU-Chico 2, CSU-Chico eliminated
|NCAA Division III
|Central Regional
Washington (Mo.) 7, Greenville 1, Greenville eliminated
Lesley 6, RIT 5, 15 innings, RIT eliminated
Elizabethtown 13, NY Maritime 5, NYM eliminated
Wooster 12, Misericordia 0, Miserocrdia eliminated
Cortland St. 10, La Roche 2, La Roche eliminated
St. Scholastica 2, St. Norbert 0, St. Norbert eliminated
St. Thomas (Minn.) 3, Macalester 2, 11 innings, Macalester eliminated
Salve Regina 12, Penn St.-Berks 4, PSU-Berks eliminated
St. John Fisher 14, Worcester St. 7, Worcester eliminated
Ithaca 5, Castleton 2, Castleton eliminated
Oswego 1, Tufts 0, Tufts eliminated
Salisbury 6, Otterbein 4, Otterbein eliminated
Concordia (Texas) 5, Texas-Tyler 2, T-T eliminated
|Southwestern Athletic Conference
Jackson St. 7, Southern U. 2
Prairie View 4, Alcorn St. 3