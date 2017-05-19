Sports Listen

Friday’s College Baseball Scores

By The Associated Press May 19, 2017 10:20 pm 2 min read
EAST

Albany (NY) 7, Maine 6

Binghamton 4, Hartford 1

Boston College 10, Notre Dame 9

Bryant 6, Rhode Island 5, 12 innings

Canisius 7, Niagara 6, 13 innings

Davidon 5, UMass 2, 10 innings

Fairfield 10, Quinnipiac 4

Monmouth (NJ), 2, Iona 0

Mount St. Mary’s 6, Wagner 3

Northeastern 6, James Madison 2

Sacred Heart 6, LIU-Brooklyn 5

St. Bonaventure 7, Fordham 6

St. John’s 6, Villanova 0

Saint Joseph’s 9, George Washington 5

Siena 6, Marist 5

William & Mary 5, Hofstra 4

SOUTH

Campbell 11, Longwood 0

Charlotte 7, Marshall 4

Elon 9, Bowling Green 2

ETSU 14, VMI 12

Furman 6, Belmont 0

Jacksonville St. 3, SIU-Edwardsville 1

Louisiana Tech 19, Middle Tennessee 2, 7 innings

Miami 4-3, Virginia Tech 2-1

Missouri 2, Tennessee 0

Murray St. 14, UT-Martin 4

New Orleans 12, Northwestern 2

Pittsburgh 5, Wake Forest 4

Stetson 6, Lipscomb 3

VCU 14, Richmond 2

Virginia 16, Georgia Tech 3

MIDWEST

Austin Peay 7, E. Illinois 5

Bradley 7, S. Illinois 2

Butler 7, Creighton 1

Fort Wayne 5, N. Dakota St. 3

Northwestern 4, Rutgers 0

Ohio 8, Kent St. 5

Oral Roberts 6, W. Illinois 1

Purdue 11, Minnesota 1

Rider 6, Youngstown St. 0

S. Dakota St. 7, Omaha 2

Xavier 13, Georgetown 1

SOUTHWEST

Stephen F. Austin 3, Houston Baptist 1

TOURNAMENTS
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Bethune-Cookman 16, Norfolk St. 6

NC A&T 7, Delaware St. 4, DSU eliminated

Norfolk St. 12, NC A&T 11

NCAA Division II

http://www.ncaa.com/news/baseball/article/2017-05-18/2017-division-ii-baseball-regionals-times-matchups-and-results

Atlantic Region

Winston-Salem 5, Seton Hill 3

Mercyhurst 11, Millersville 4

Central Region

St. Cloud St. 12, Missouri Western 0

Ark.-Monticello 5, S. Arkansas 4, S. Arkansas eliminated

Cent. Oklahoma 5, Missouri Western 2

East Region

Dominican (NY) 5, S. Connecticut 3

S. New Hampshire 15, LIU Post 3

St. Thomas Aquinas 4, New Haven 1

Midwest Region

Kentucky Wesleyan 10, Bellarmine 2, Bellarmine eliminated

Wayne (Mich.) 4, S. Indiana 2, SIU eliminated

Northwood 3, Drury 2

South Region

West Alabama 17, Miles 15, Miles eliminated

Delta St. 9, Florida Southern 7

Southeast Region

Lincoln Memorial 7, Georgia College 6

Mount Olive 4, UNC-Pembroke 3

West Region

California Baptist 14, CSU-Chico 2, CSU-Chico eliminated

Dixie St. 6, Cal Poly Pomona 5

NCAA Division III

http://www.ncaa.com/news/baseball/article/2017-05-18/2017-division-iii-baseball-regionals-times-matchups-and-results

Central Regional

Washington (Mo.) 7, Greenville 1, Greenville eliminated

Birmingham-Southern 6, Webster 4, Webster eliminated

Mid-Atlantic Regional

Lesley 6, RIT 5, 15 innings, RIT eliminated

Elizabethtown 13, NY Maritime 5, NYM eliminated

Johns Hopkins 13, Alvernia 9

Mideast Regional

Wooster 12, Misericordia 0, Miserocrdia eliminated

Cortland St. 10, La Roche 2, La Roche eliminated

Midwest Regional

St. Scholastica 2, St. Norbert 0, St. Norbert eliminated

St. Thomas (Minn.) 3, Macalester 2, 11 innings, Macalester eliminated

Wis.-LaCrosse 5, Wis.-Whitewater 2

New England Regional

Salve Regina 12, Penn St.-Berks 4, PSU-Berks eliminated

St. John Fisher 14, Worcester St. 7, Worcester eliminated

UMass-Boston 4, Babson 0

New York Regional

Ithaca 5, Castleton 2, Castleton eliminated

Oswego 1, Tufts 0, Tufts eliminated

S. Maine 10, College of N.J. 1

South Regional

Salisbury 6, Otterbein 4, Otterbein eliminated

Roanoke 4, Emory 2

West Regional

Concordia (Texas) 5, Texas-Tyler 2, T-T eliminated

Rhodes 11, Linfield 7

Southwestern Athletic Conference

Jackson St. 7, Southern U. 2

Prairie View 4, Alcorn St. 3

Texas Southern 11, Jackson St. 2

