Friday’s College Baseball Scores

Albany (NY) 7, Maine 6
Binghamton 4, Hartford 1
Boston College 10, Notre Dame 9
Bryant 6, Rhode Island 5, 12 innings
Canisius 7, Niagara 6, 13 innings
Davidon 5, UMass 2, 10 innings
Fairfield 10, Quinnipiac 4
Monmouth (NJ), 2, Iona 0
Mount St. Mary’s 6, Wagner 3
Northeastern 6, James Madison 2
Sacred Heart 6, LIU-Brooklyn 5
St. Bonaventure 7, Fordham 6
St. John’s 6, Villanova 0
Saint Joseph’s 9, George Washington 5
Siena 6, Marist 5
William & Mary 5, Hofstra 4
Campbell 11, Longwood 0
Charlotte 7, Marshall 4
Elon 9, Bowling Green 2
ETSU 14, VMI 12
Furman 6, Belmont 0
Jacksonville St. 3, SIU-Edwardsville 1
Louisiana Tech 19, Middle Tennessee 2, 7 innings
Miami 4-3, Virginia Tech 2-1
Missouri 2, Tennessee 0
Murray St. 14, UT-Martin 4
New Orleans 12, Northwestern 2
Pittsburgh 5, Wake Forest 4
Stetson 6, Lipscomb 3
VCU 14, Richmond 2
Virginia 16, Georgia Tech 3
Austin Peay 7, E. Illinois 5
Bradley 7, S. Illinois 2
Butler 7, Creighton 1
Fort Wayne 5, N. Dakota St. 3
Northwestern 4, Rutgers 0
Ohio 8, Kent St. 5
Oral Roberts 6, W. Illinois 1
Purdue 11, Minnesota 1
Rider 6, Youngstown St. 0
S. Dakota St. 7, Omaha 2
Xavier 13, Georgetown 1
Stephen F. Austin 3, Houston Baptist 1
|TOURNAMENTS
|Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
Bethune-Cookman 16, Norfolk St. 6
NC A&T 7, Delaware St. 4, DSU eliminated
Norfolk St. 12, NC A&T 11
Winston-Salem 5, Seton Hill 3
Mercyhurst 11, Millersville 4
St. Cloud St. 12, Missouri Western 0
Ark.-Monticello 5, S. Arkansas 4, S. Arkansas eliminated
Cent. Oklahoma 5, Missouri Western 2
Dominican (NY) 5, S. Connecticut 3
S. New Hampshire 15, LIU Post 3
St. Thomas Aquinas 4, New Haven 1
Kentucky Wesleyan 10, Bellarmine 2, Bellarmine eliminated
Wayne (Mich.) 4, S. Indiana 2, SIU eliminated
Northwood 3, Drury 2
West Alabama 17, Miles 15, Miles eliminated
Delta St. 9, Florida Southern 7
Lincoln Memorial 7, Georgia College 6
Mount Olive 4, UNC-Pembroke 3
California Baptist 14, CSU-Chico 2, CSU-Chico eliminated
Dixie St. 6, Cal Poly Pomona 5
Washington (Mo.) 7, Greenville 1, Greenville eliminated
Birmingham-Southern 6, Webster 4, Webster eliminated
Lesley 6, RIT 5, 15 innings, RIT eliminated
Elizabethtown 13, NY Maritime 5, NYM eliminated
Johns Hopkins 13, Alvernia 9
Wooster 12, Misericordia 0, Miserocrdia eliminated
Cortland St. 10, La Roche 2, La Roche eliminated
St. Scholastica 2, St. Norbert 0, St. Norbert eliminated
St. Thomas (Minn.) 3, Macalester 2, 11 innings, Macalester eliminated
Wis.-LaCrosse 5, Wis.-Whitewater 2
Salve Regina 12, Penn St.-Berks 4, PSU-Berks eliminated
St. John Fisher 14, Worcester St. 7, Worcester eliminated
UMass-Boston 4, Babson 0
Ithaca 5, Castleton 2, Castleton eliminated
Oswego 1, Tufts 0, Tufts eliminated
S. Maine 10, College of N.J. 1
Salisbury 6, Otterbein 4, Otterbein eliminated
Roanoke 4, Emory 2
Concordia (Texas) 5, Texas-Tyler 2, T-T eliminated
Rhodes 11, Linfield 7
|Southwestern Athletic Conference
Jackson St. 7, Southern U. 2
Prairie View 4, Alcorn St. 3
Texas Southern 11, Jackson St. 2