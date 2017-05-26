Friday’s College Baseball Scores

Stanford 5, Washington St. 3
Utah 2, Arizona St. 0
|TOURNAMENTS
|America East Conference
UMBC 3, Stony Brook 2
Maine 3, Stony Brook 0, Stony Brook eliminated
|American Athletic Conference
UConn 7, Memphis 5
UCF 12, South Florida 0
|Atlantic Coast Conference
Pool A
Florida State 6, Louisville 2
North Carolina 12, NC State 4
Miami 5, Wake Forest 2
Virginia 10, Clemson 2
Jacksonville 8, Kennesaw St. 4
Florida Gulf Coast 3, Lipscomb 1
VCU 7, Davidson 3
Saint Louis 4, Rhode Island 2
St. John’s 3, Seton Hall 2, Seton Hall eliminated
UNC-Asheville 2, Liberty 1
Presbyterian 7, Gardner-Webb 6
High Point 6, Campbell 5
Northwestern 11, Minnesota 7
Iowa 2, Nebraska 0
Minnesota 9, Indiana 8
West Virginia 12, Texas Tech 7
|Colonial Athletic Association
Coll. of Charleston 7, William & Mary 6, 11 innings
Delaware 14, UNC-Wilmington 8
Northeastern 8, Coll. of Charleston 5
FAU 6, Old Dominion 3
Southern Miss. 7, USTA 1
UIC 4, Wright St. 1
|Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
Iona 5, Rider 2
Marist 11, Fairfield 8
Iona 5, Canisius 2
E. Michigan 12, W. Michigan 6, WMU eliminated
Kent St. 6, Toledo 3
|Missouri Valley Conference
Indiana St. 11, Evansville 3
Missouri St. 6, Wichita St. 3
Dallas Baptist 6, Indiana St. 5
Fresno St. 15, Nevada 5
Sacred Heart 3, Bryant 2
CCSU 5, Wagner 4
Murray St. 8, SE Missouri 5, SEMO eliminated
Tennessee Tech 8, Morehead St. 6
Mississippi St. 11, Florida 3
South Carolina 3, Kentucky 1
UNC-Greensboro 6, ETSU 4
Samford 5, Mercer 4
New Orleans 7, SE Louisiana 5
Houston Baptist 5, McNeese St. 4
Sam Houston State 7, New Orleans 1
Houston Baptist 6, Cent. Arkansas 2
N. Dakota St. 8, S. Dakota St. 2
South Alabama 9, Troy 1
Arkansas St. 4, Texas-Arlington 2
Texas State 7, Coastal Carolina 5
BYU 8, St. Mary’s (Cal) 4
Gonzaga 3, Loyola Marymount 1
|Western Athletic Conference
CS Bakersfield 10, Seattle 4
CS Bakersfield 11, New Mexico St. 7
|NCAA Division III Championship
|First Round
Washington & Jefferson 4, Concordia (Ill.) 2
Roanoke 8, Oswego St. 7
North Central (Ill.) 5, Mass.-Boston 2