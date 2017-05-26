Sports Listen

Friday’s College Baseball Scores

By The Associated Press May 26, 2017 10:56 pm 1 min read
FAR WEST

Stanford 5, Washington St. 3

Utah 2, Arizona St. 0

TOURNAMENTS
America East Conference

UMBC 3, Stony Brook 2

Maine 3, Stony Brook 0, Stony Brook eliminated

American Athletic Conference

UConn 7, Memphis 5

UCF 12, South Florida 0

Atlantic Coast Conference

Pool A

Florida State 6, Louisville 2

Pool B

North Carolina 12, NC State 4

Pool C

Miami 5, Wake Forest 2

Pool D

Virginia 10, Clemson 2

Atlantic Sun Conference

Jacksonville 8, Kennesaw St. 4

Florida Gulf Coast 3, Lipscomb 1

Atlantic 10 Conference

VCU 7, Davidson 3

Saint Louis 4, Rhode Island 2

Big East Conference

St. John’s 3, Seton Hall 2, Seton Hall eliminated

Big South Conference

UNC-Asheville 2, Liberty 1

Presbyterian 7, Gardner-Webb 6

High Point 6, Campbell 5

Big Ten Conference

Northwestern 11, Minnesota 7

Iowa 2, Nebraska 0

Minnesota 9, Indiana 8

Big 12 Conference

West Virginia 12, Texas Tech 7

Colonial Athletic Association

Coll. of Charleston 7, William & Mary 6, 11 innings

Delaware 14, UNC-Wilmington 8

Northeastern 8, Coll. of Charleston 5

Conference USA

FAU 6, Old Dominion 3

Southern Miss. 7, USTA 1

Horizon League

UIC 4, Wright St. 1

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

Iona 5, Rider 2

Marist 11, Fairfield 8

Iona 5, Canisius 2

Mid-American Conference

E. Michigan 12, W. Michigan 6, WMU eliminated

Kent St. 6, Toledo 3

Missouri Valley Conference

Indiana St. 11, Evansville 3

Missouri St. 6, Wichita St. 3

Dallas Baptist 6, Indiana St. 5

Mountain West Conference

Fresno St. 15, Nevada 5

Northeast Congerence

Sacred Heart 3, Bryant 2

CCSU 5, Wagner 4

Ohio Valley Conference

Murray St. 8, SE Missouri 5, SEMO eliminated

Tennessee Tech 8, Morehead St. 6

Southeastern Conference

Mississippi St. 11, Florida 3

South Carolina 3, Kentucky 1

Southern Conference

UNC-Greensboro 6, ETSU 4

Samford 5, Mercer 4

Southland Conference

New Orleans 7, SE Louisiana 5

Houston Baptist 5, McNeese St. 4

Sam Houston State 7, New Orleans 1

Houston Baptist 6, Cent. Arkansas 2

Summit League

N. Dakota St. 8, S. Dakota St. 2

Sun Belt Conference

South Alabama 9, Troy 1

Arkansas St. 4, Texas-Arlington 2

Texas State 7, Coastal Carolina 5

West Coast Conference

BYU 8, St. Mary’s (Cal) 4

Gonzaga 3, Loyola Marymount 1

Western Athletic Conference

CS Bakersfield 10, Seattle 4

CS Bakersfield 11, New Mexico St. 7

NCAA Division III Championship
First Round

Washington & Jefferson 4, Concordia (Ill.) 2

Roanoke 8, Oswego St. 7

North Central (Ill.) 5, Mass.-Boston 2

Sports News
