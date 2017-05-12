Sports Listen

Friday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press May 12, 2017 3:03 pm 2 min read
BASEBALL
American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed INF Derrick Fox. Released OF John Ruettiger and INF Travious Relaford. Sent RHP Carlos Pimentel and RHP Dimitri Kourtis to Lincoln Saltdogs to complete two earlier trades.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released LHP Andy Roberts and RHP Santiago Rodriguez.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Released RHP Zeb Sneed and RHP Alex Daniele.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Signed RHP Todd Eaton. Released RHP Stephen Shackleford.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Released RHP Icezack Flemming.

Can-Am League

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed C Tyler Tewell.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Released RHP Tyler Herr and OF Cameron Monger.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed RHP Matt Rusch. Released RHP Ryan O’Sullivan.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed CB Chidobe Awuzie, WR Noah Brown, DT Jordan Carrell, DE Taco Charlton, DT Joey Ivie, WR Ryan Switzer, CB Marquez White, S Xavier Woods, QB Austin Appleby, DT Woody Baron, WR Brian Brown, C Michael Coe, LB Kennan Gilchrist, TE Blake Jarwin, LB Joseph Jones, OT Levon Myers, DE Lewis Neal, QB Cooper Rush, G Nate Theaker, RB Jahad Thomas and LB Lucas Wacha.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed CB Jamal Agnew, LB Jarrad Davis, QB Brad Kaaya, DT Jeremiah Ledbetter, DE Pat O’Connor, LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, TE Michael Roberts, CB Teez Tabor, TE Brandon Barnes, DE Alex Barrett, WR Dontez Ford, RB Tion Green, DT Nick James, OL Leo Koloamatangi, CB Des Lawrence, OT Storm Norton, WR Michael Rector, DT Maurice Swain, WR Noel Thomas, CB Josh Thornton, TE Robert Tonyan and DE Jeremiah Valoaga.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Named Morocco Brown director of college scouting, Kyle Childress college scouting coordinator, Brian Decker player personnel strategist, Ed Dodds vice president of player personnel and Rex Hogan vice president of player personnel. Signed DT Josh Boyd. Waived-injured LB Curt Maggitt.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed G-C Corey Levin, LB Josh Carraway, OT Brad Seaton and RB Khalfani Muhammad.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Abu Conteh and WR Brendon Thera-Plamondon.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Signed G Ben Bishop to a six-year contract extension.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed F Jesper Bratt to a three-year, entry-level contract.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Loaned D Anibal Chala to L.D.U. Quito (Ecuador) through Dec. 31.

COLLEGE

ILLINOIS STATE — Named Scott Gillespie women’s assistant basketball coach.

MEMPHIS — Signed football coach Mike Norvell to a contract extension through 2021.

NORTH CAROLINA — Announced graduate QB Brandon Harris has transferred from LSU.

