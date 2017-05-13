Sports Listen

Frontier League

By The Associated Press May 13, 2017 1:02 am < a min read
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Joliet 1 0 1.000
Washington 1 0 1.000
Schaumburg 1 0 1.000
Windy City 0 1 .000 1
Traverse City 0 1 .000 1
Lake Erie 0 1 .000 1
West Division
W L Pct. GB
River City 1 0 1.000
Southern Illinois 1 0 1.000
Florence 1 0 1.000
Normal 0 1 .000 1
Gateway 0 1 .000 1
Evansville 0 1 .000 1

___

Friday’s Games

Joliet 5, Lake Erie 2

Normal at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg 3, Traverse City 0

River City 2, Normal 1

Florence 10, Gateway 3

Southern Illinois 11, Evansville 1

Washington 9, Windy City 1

Saturday’s Games

Washington at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Normal at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Evansville at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Traverse City at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

Washington at Windy City, 3:05 p.m.

Normal at River City, 5:05 p.m.

Joliet at Lake Erie, 5:05 p.m.

Evansville at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Florence at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

