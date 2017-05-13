Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Joliet
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Schaumburg
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Washington
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Traverse City
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Windy City
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Lake Erie
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Southern Illinois
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|River City
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Gateway
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Evansville
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Normal
|0
|1
|.000
|1
___
Washington at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.
Joliet at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Normal at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Evansville at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
Florence at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.
Washington at Windy City, 3:05 p.m.
Normal at River City, 5:05 p.m.
Joliet at Lake Erie, 5:05 p.m.
Evansville at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.
Florence at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.
No games scheduled