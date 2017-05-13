Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Schaumburg
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Washington
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Windy City
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Joliet
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Lake Erie
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Traverse City
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|River City
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Southern Illinois
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Evansville
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Normal
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Gateway
|0
|1
|.000
|1
___
Lake Erie 6, Joliet 5
Evansville 4, Southern Illinois 0
Windy City 5, Washington 2
Schaumburg 13, Traverse City 10
River City 2, Normal 1
Florence 3, Gateway 1
Traverse City at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.
Washington at Windy City, 3:05 p.m.
Normal at River City, 5:05 p.m.
Joliet at Lake Erie, 5:05 p.m.
Evansville at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.
Florence at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.
No games scheduled