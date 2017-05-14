Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Schaumburg
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Washington
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Lake Erie
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Windy City
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Joliet
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Traverse City
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|River City
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Southern Illinois
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Evansville
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Normal
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Gateway
|0
|2
|.000
|2
___
Lake Erie 6, Joliet 3
Schaumburg 11, Traverse City 3
Washington 5, Windy City 0
Normal 11, River City 10
Southern Illinois 7, Evansville 3
Florence at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
Washington at Lake Erie, 11:05 a.m.
Schaumburg at Windy City, 11:35 a.m.
Gateway at Normal, 7:35 p.m.
Traverse City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.