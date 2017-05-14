Sports Listen

Frontier League

By The Associated Press May 14, 2017 9:01 pm < a min read
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Schaumburg 3 0 1.000
Washington 2 1 .667 1
Lake Erie 2 1 .667 1
Windy City 1 2 .333 2
Joliet 1 2 .333 2
Traverse City 0 3 .000 3
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 2 0 1.000
River City 2 1 .667 ½
Southern Illinois 1 1 .500 1
Evansville 1 1 .500 1
Normal 1 2 .333
Gateway 0 2 .000 2

___

Sunday’s Games

Lake Erie 6, Joliet 3

Schaumburg 11, Traverse City 3

Washington 5, Windy City 0

Normal 11, River City 10

Southern Illinois 7, Evansville 3

Florence at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Washington at Lake Erie, 11:05 a.m.

Schaumburg at Windy City, 11:35 a.m.

Gateway at Normal, 7:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

