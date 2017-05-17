Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Windy City
|3
|2
|.600
|—
|Lake Erie
|3
|2
|.600
|—
|Washington
|3
|2
|.600
|—
|Schaumburg
|3
|2
|.600
|—
|Joliet
|2
|2
|.500
|½
|Traverse City
|0
|4
|.000
|2½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|River City
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|Southern Illinois
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Normal
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Evansville
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|Gateway
|0
|4
|.000
|3½
___
Washington 12, Lake Erie 3
Traverse City at Joliet, 11:05 a.m.
Windy City 3, Schaumburg 2
Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
River City 3, Evansville 0
Southern Illinois at Florence, 7:05 p.m.
Gateway at Normal, ppd.
Traverse City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Evansville at River City, 8:35 p.m.
Traverse City at Joliet, 11:05 a.m.
‘If you’re a really good federal worker, you should welcome’ the reorganization plan, OMB says
Schaumburg at Windy City, 11:35 a.m.
Washington at Lake Erie, 1:35 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Florence, 5:35 p.m.
Gateway at Normal, 6:05 p.m.
Gateway at Normal, 6:35 p.m.
Evansville at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Florence, 8:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.
Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Gateway at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Florence at Normal, 7:35 p.m.
River City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.