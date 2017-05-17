Sports Listen

Frontier League

By The Associated Press May 17, 2017 10:01 pm < a min read
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Windy City 3 2 .600
Lake Erie 3 2 .600
Washington 3 2 .600
Schaumburg 3 2 .600
Joliet 2 2 .500 ½
Traverse City 0 4 .000
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 3 0 1.000
River City 3 1 .750 ½
Southern Illinois 2 1 .667 1
Normal 2 2 .500
Evansville 1 3 .250
Gateway 0 4 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Washington 12, Lake Erie 3

Traverse City at Joliet, 11:05 a.m.

Windy City 3, Schaumburg 2

River City 3, Evansville 0

Southern Illinois at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Normal, ppd.

Traverse City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at River City, 8:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Traverse City at Joliet, 11:05 a.m.

Schaumburg at Windy City, 11:35 a.m.

Washington at Lake Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Florence, 5:35 p.m.

Gateway at Normal, 6:05 p.m.

Gateway at Normal, 6:35 p.m.

Evansville at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Florence, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lake Erie at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Normal, 7:35 p.m.

River City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Frontier League
