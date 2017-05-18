Sports Listen

Frontier League

By The Associated Press May 18, 2017 7:01 pm < a min read
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Schaumburg 4 2 .667
Washington 4 2 .667
Windy City 3 3 .500 1
Lake Erie 3 3 .500 1
Joliet 2 4 .333 2
Traverse City 2 4 .333 2
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 4 0 1.000
River City 3 2 .600
Southern Illinois 2 2 .500 2
Normal 2 2 .500 2
Evansville 2 3 .400
Gateway 0 4 .000 4

Thursday’s Games

Traverse City 14, Joliet 13

Schaumburg 5, Windy City 1

Washington 10, Lake Erie 9

Southern Illinois at Florence, 5:35 p.m.

Gateway at Normal, 6:05 p.m.

Evansville at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Florence, 8:05 p.m.

Gateway at Normal, 8:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lake Erie at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Normal, 7:35 p.m.

River City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

River City at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Normal, 7:35 p.m.

