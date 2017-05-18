Sports Listen

Frontier League

By The Associated Press May 18, 2017 11:31 pm < a min read
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Schaumburg 4 2 .667
Washington 4 2 .667
Windy City 3 3 .500 1
Lake Erie 3 3 .500 1
Joliet 2 4 .333 2
Traverse City 2 4 .333 2
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 6 0 1.000
Normal 3 2 .600
River City 3 3 .500 3
Evansville 3 3 .500 3
Southern Illinois 2 4 .333 4
Gateway 0 5 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Traverse City 14, Joliet 13

Schaumburg 5, Windy City 1

Washington 10, Lake Erie 9

Florence 7, Southern Illinois 2

Normal 7, Gateway 0

Evansville 7, River City 4

Florence 10, Southern Illinois 2

Gateway 8, Normal 4

Friday’s Games

Lake Erie at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Normal, 7:35 p.m.

River City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

River City at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Normal, 7:35 p.m.

