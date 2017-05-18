Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Schaumburg
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Washington
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Windy City
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Lake Erie
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Joliet
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|Traverse City
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|6
|0
|1.000
|—
|Normal
|3
|2
|.600
|2½
|River City
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|Evansville
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|Southern Illinois
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|Gateway
|0
|5
|.000
|5½
___
Traverse City 14, Joliet 13
Schaumburg 5, Windy City 1
Washington 10, Lake Erie 9
Florence 7, Southern Illinois 2
Normal 7, Gateway 0
Evansville 7, River City 4
Florence 10, Southern Illinois 2
Gateway 8, Normal 4
Lake Erie at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.
Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Gateway at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Florence at Normal, 7:35 p.m.
River City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
River City at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.
Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.
Gateway at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Florence at Normal, 7:35 p.m.