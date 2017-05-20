Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Schaumburg
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Washington
|4
|2
|.667
|½
|Windy City
|3
|3
|.500
|1½
|Traverse City
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Lake Erie
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Joliet
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|6
|0
|1.000
|—
|Evansville
|4
|3
|.571
|2½
|River City
|4
|3
|.571
|2½
|Normal
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|Southern Illinois
|2
|5
|.286
|4½
|Gateway
|1
|6
|.143
|5½
___
Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Traverse City 4, Lake Erie 1
Florence at Normal, ppd.
Evansville 13, Gateway 10
Schaumburg 5, Joliet 1
River City 4, Southern Illinois 2
Florence at Normal, 5:05 p.m.
Windy City at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
River City at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.
Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Gateway at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Florence at Normal, 7:35 p.m.
Schaumburg at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.
Windy City at Washington, 5:05 p.m.
Florence at Normal, 5:35 p.m.
River City at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.
Gateway at Evansville, 6:05 p.m.