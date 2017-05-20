Sports Listen

Frontier League

By The Associated Press May 20, 2017
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Schaumburg 5 2 .714
Washington 4 2 .667 ½
Windy City 3 3 .500
Traverse City 3 4 .429 2
Lake Erie 3 4 .429 2
Joliet 2 5 .286 3
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 6 0 1.000
Evansville 4 3 .571
River City 4 3 .571
Normal 3 3 .500 3
Southern Illinois 2 5 .286
Gateway 1 6 .143

___

Friday’s Games

Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Traverse City 4, Lake Erie 1

Florence at Normal, ppd.

Evansville 13, Gateway 10

Schaumburg 5, Joliet 1

River City 4, Southern Illinois 2

Saturday’s Games

Florence at Normal, 5:05 p.m.

Windy City at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

River City at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Normal, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Schaumburg at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.

Windy City at Washington, 5:05 p.m.

Florence at Normal, 5:35 p.m.

River City at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Gateway at Evansville, 6:05 p.m.

The Associated Press

