Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Windy City
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|Schaumburg
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|Washington
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|Traverse City
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|Lake Erie
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|Joliet
|3
|5
|.375
|2
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|8
|0
|1.000
|—
|Evansville
|5
|3
|.625
|3
|River City
|4
|4
|.500
|4
|Southern Illinois
|3
|5
|.375
|5
|Normal
|3
|5
|.375
|5
|Gateway
|1
|7
|.125
|7
___
Florence 9, Normal 0
Windy City 4, Washington 3
Lake Erie at Traverse City, ppd.
Windy City 3, Washington 1
Joliet 6, Schaumburg 3
Southern Illinois 6, River City 5
Evansville 9, Gateway 7
Florence 5, Normal 2
Schaumburg at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Traverse City, 4:05 p.m.
Windy City at Washington, 5:05 p.m.
Florence at Normal, 5:35 p.m.
River City at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.
Gateway at Evansville, 6:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Traverse City, 6:35 p.m.
No games scheduled