Sports Listen

Trending:

Targeting federal pay & benefitsRealistic DoD budgetStamp prices going up this fall?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Frontier League

Frontier League

By The Associated Press May 21, 2017 1:01 am < a min read
Share
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Windy City 5 3 .625
Schaumburg 5 3 .625
Washington 4 4 .500 1
Traverse City 3 4 .429
Lake Erie 3 4 .429
Joliet 3 5 .375 2
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 8 0 1.000
Evansville 5 3 .625 3
River City 4 4 .500 4
Southern Illinois 3 5 .375 5
Normal 3 5 .375 5
Gateway 1 7 .125 7

___

Saturday’s Games

Florence 9, Normal 0

Windy City 4, Washington 3

Lake Erie at Traverse City, ppd.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Windy City 3, Washington 1

Joliet 6, Schaumburg 3

Southern Illinois 6, River City 5

Evansville 9, Gateway 7

Florence 5, Normal 2

Sunday’s Games

Schaumburg at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.

Check out Federal News Radio's latest podcasts.

Lake Erie at Traverse City, 4:05 p.m.

Windy City at Washington, 5:05 p.m.

Florence at Normal, 5:35 p.m.

River City at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Gateway at Evansville, 6:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Traverse City, 6:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Frontier League
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Pennsylvania National Guard completes challenging obstacle course

Today in History

2009: CDC briefs public on H1N1 flu outbreak

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8743 0.0272 2.24%
L 2020 25.4849 0.0713 3.69%
L 2030 28.3983 0.1247 5.24%
L 2040 30.5784 0.1574 6.00%
L 2050 17.5334 0.1025 6.69%
G Fund 15.3241 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8378 -0.0067 1.75%
C Fund 33.1090 0.2235 7.16%
S Fund 42.7394 0.3045 5.78%
I Fund 27.9748 0.2088 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.