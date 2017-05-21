Sports Listen

Frontier League

By The Associated Press May 21, 2017
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Schaumburg 6 3 .667
Windy City 5 3 .625 ½
Washington 4 4 .500
Traverse City 4 5 .444 2
Lake Erie 4 5 .444 2
Joliet 3 6 .333 3
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 8 0 1.000
Evansville 5 3 .625 3
River City 4 4 .500 4
Southern Illinois 3 5 .375 5
Normal 3 5 .375 5
Gateway 1 7 .125 7

___

Sunday’s Games

Schaumburg 18, Joliet 10

Lake Erie 5, Traverse City 2

Windy City at Washington, 5:05 p.m.

Florence at Normal, 5:35 p.m.

River City at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Gateway 3, Evansville 2

Traverse City 5, Lake Erie 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

River City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Erie at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Normal at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

