Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Schaumburg
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Windy City
|5
|3
|.625
|½
|Washington
|4
|4
|.500
|1½
|Traverse City
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|Lake Erie
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|Joliet
|3
|6
|.333
|3
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|8
|0
|1.000
|—
|Evansville
|5
|3
|.625
|3
|River City
|4
|4
|.500
|4
|Southern Illinois
|3
|5
|.375
|5
|Normal
|3
|5
|.375
|5
|Gateway
|1
|7
|.125
|7
___
Schaumburg 18, Joliet 10
Lake Erie 5, Traverse City 2
Windy City at Washington, 5:05 p.m.
Florence at Normal, 5:35 p.m.
River City at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.
Gateway 3, Evansville 2
Traverse City 5, Lake Erie 2
No games scheduled
River City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Erie at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Evansville at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Normal at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.