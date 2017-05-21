Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Schaumburg
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Washington
|5
|4
|.556
|1
|Windy City
|5
|4
|.556
|1
|Traverse City
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|Lake Erie
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|Joliet
|3
|6
|.333
|3
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|8
|0
|1.000
|—
|Evansville
|5
|4
|.556
|3½
|River City
|4
|5
|.444
|4½
|Southern Illinois
|4
|5
|.444
|4½
|Normal
|3
|5
|.375
|5
|Gateway
|2
|7
|.222
|6½
___
Schaumburg 18, Joliet 10
Lake Erie 5, Traverse City 2
Washington 5, Windy City 4
Free webinar: Register now to learn about Closing the Gap between Government and IT with Army and Military Health System.
Florence at Normal, 5:35 p.m.
Florence at Normal, 5:36 p.m.
Gateway 3, Evansville 2
Southern Illinois 6, River City 3
Traverse City 5, Lake Erie 2
No games scheduled
Check out Federal News Radio's latest podcasts.
River City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Erie at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Evansville at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Normal at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.