Frontier League

By The Associated Press May 23, 2017 9:01 pm < a min read
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Schaumburg 6 3 .667
Washington 5 4 .556 1
Windy City 5 4 .556 1
Lake Erie 4 5 .444 2
Traverse City 4 5 .444 2
Joliet 3 6 .333 3
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 8 1 .889
Evansville 5 4 .556 3
Southern Illinois 4 5 .444 4
Normal 4 5 .444 4
River City 4 5 .444 4
Gateway 2 7 .222 6

___

Tuesday’s Games

Normal at Windy City, ppd.

River City at Schaumburg, ppd.

Lake Erie at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Joliet, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Evansville at Joliet, 11:05 a.m.

Normal at Windy City, 11:35 a.m.

River City at Schaumburg, 12 p.m.

Normal at Windy City, 2:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Florence, 5:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Florence, 8:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Washington, 8:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

River City at Schaumburg, 6 p.m.

Evansville at Joliet, 6:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Normal at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

River City at Schaumburg, 8:30 p.m.

Evansville at Joliet, 8:35 p.m.

