Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Schaumburg
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Washington
|5
|4
|.556
|1
|Windy City
|5
|4
|.556
|1
|Lake Erie
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|Traverse City
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|Joliet
|3
|6
|.333
|3
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|8
|1
|.889
|—
|Evansville
|5
|4
|.556
|3
|Southern Illinois
|4
|5
|.444
|4
|Normal
|4
|5
|.444
|4
|River City
|4
|5
|.444
|4
|Gateway
|2
|7
|.222
|6
___
Normal at Windy City, ppd.
River City at Schaumburg, ppd.
Lake Erie at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Evansville at Joliet, ppd.
Evansville at Joliet, 11:05 a.m.
Normal at Windy City, 11:35 a.m.
River City at Schaumburg, 12 p.m.
Normal at Windy City, 2:35 p.m.
Traverse City at Florence, 5:35 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Florence, 8:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Washington, 8:35 p.m.
River City at Schaumburg, 6 p.m.
Evansville at Joliet, 6:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Florence, 7:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Normal at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
River City at Schaumburg, 8:30 p.m.
Evansville at Joliet, 8:35 p.m.