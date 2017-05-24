Frontier League

Sports Listen

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Schaumburg 7 3 .700
Washington 7 4 .636 ½
Windy City 6 5 .545
Traverse City 5 5 .500 2
Lake Erie 4 6 .400 3
Joliet 3 7 .300 4
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 8 2 .800
Evansville 6 4 .600 2
Normal 5 6 .455
River City 4 6 .400 4
Southern Illinois 4 7 .364
Gateway 3 7 .300 5

___

Wednesday’s Games

Evansville 12, Joliet 3

Windy City 5, Normal 2

Schaumburg 4, River City 3

Normal 5, Windy City 3

Traverse City 2, Florence 0

Washington 10, Southern Illinois 0

Lake Erie 7, Gateway 2

Traverse City at Florence, ppd.

Washington 2, Southern Illinois 1

Thursday’s Games

Traverse City at Florence, 5:05 p.m.

River City at Schaumburg, 6 p.m.

Evansville at Joliet, 6:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Florence, 7:35 p.m.

Normal at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

River City at Schaumburg, 8:30 p.m.

Evansville at Joliet, 8:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Erie at Normal, 7:35 p.m.

Joliet at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Gateway at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

