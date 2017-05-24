Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Schaumburg
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Washington
|7
|4
|.636
|½
|Windy City
|6
|5
|.545
|1½
|Traverse City
|5
|5
|.500
|2
|Lake Erie
|4
|6
|.400
|3
|Joliet
|3
|7
|.300
|4
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|8
|2
|.800
|—
|Evansville
|6
|4
|.600
|2
|Normal
|5
|6
|.455
|3½
|River City
|4
|6
|.400
|4
|Southern Illinois
|4
|7
|.364
|4½
|Gateway
|3
|7
|.300
|5
___
Evansville 12, Joliet 3
Windy City 5, Normal 2
Schaumburg 4, River City 3
Normal 5, Windy City 3
Traverse City 2, Florence 0
Washington 10, Southern Illinois 0
Lake Erie 7, Gateway 2
Traverse City at Florence, ppd.
Washington 2, Southern Illinois 1
Traverse City at Florence, 5:05 p.m.
River City at Schaumburg, 6 p.m.
Evansville at Joliet, 6:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Florence, 7:35 p.m.
Normal at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
River City at Schaumburg, 8:30 p.m.
Evansville at Joliet, 8:35 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.
Florence at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Erie at Normal, 7:35 p.m.
Joliet at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Gateway at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.