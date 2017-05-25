Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Schaumburg
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Washington
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Windy City
|6
|5
|.545
|1½
|Traverse City
|6
|6
|.500
|2
|Lake Erie
|5
|6
|.455
|2½
|Joliet
|4
|7
|.364
|3½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|9
|3
|.750
|—
|Evansville
|6
|5
|.545
|2½
|Normal
|5
|6
|.455
|3½
|River City
|5
|7
|.417
|4
|Southern Illinois
|4
|8
|.333
|5
|Gateway
|3
|8
|.273
|5½
___
Traverse City 6, Florence 5
River City 2, Schaumburg 0
Joliet 6, Evansville 4
Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
Southern Illinois at Washington, cancelled
Washington 7, Southern Illinois 3
Florence 4, Traverse City 1
Lake Erie 5, Gateway 2
Windy City 4, Normal 3
Schaumburg 4, River City 2
Check out Federal News Radio's latest podcasts.
Evansville at Joliet, 8:35 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.
Florence at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Erie at Normal, 7:35 p.m.
Joliet at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Gateway at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
Evansville at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.
Gateway at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.
Florence at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Normal, 7:35 p.m.
Joliet at River City, 7:35 p.m.