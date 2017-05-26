Frontier League

Sports Listen

By The Associated Press May 26, 2017 1:31 am < a min read
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Washington 8 4 .667
Schaumburg 8 4 .667
Windy City 7 5 .583 1
Lake Erie 6 6 .500 2
Traverse City 6 6 .500 2
Joliet 4 8 .333 4
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 9 3 .750
Evansville 7 5 .583 2
River City 5 7 .417 4
Normal 5 7 .417 4
Southern Illinois 4 8 .333 5
Gateway 3 9 .250 6

___

Thursday’s Games

Traverse City 6, Florence 5

River City 2, Schaumburg 0

Joliet 6, Evansville 4

Southern Illinois at Washington, cancelled

Washington 7, Southern Illinois 3

Florence 4, Traverse City 1

Lake Erie 5, Gateway 2

Windy City 4, Normal 3

Schaumburg 4, River City 2

Evansville 5, Joliet 4

Friday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Erie at Normal, 7:35 p.m.

Joliet at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Gateway at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Evansville at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Gateway at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Normal, 7:35 p.m.

Joliet at River City, 7:35 p.m.

