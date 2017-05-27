Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Schaumburg
|9
|4
|.692
|—
|Windy City
|8
|5
|.615
|1
|Washington
|8
|5
|.615
|1
|Traverse City
|7
|6
|.538
|2
|Lake Erie
|6
|7
|.462
|3
|Joliet
|4
|9
|.308
|5
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|10
|3
|.769
|—
|Evansville
|7
|6
|.538
|3
|Normal
|6
|7
|.462
|4
|River City
|6
|7
|.462
|4
|Southern Illinois
|4
|9
|.308
|6
|Gateway
|3
|10
|.231
|7
___
Traverse City 16, Southern Illinois 0
Florence 9, Washington 2
Normal 6, Lake Erie 3
River City 7, Joliet 5
Windy City 5, Gateway 0
Schaumburg 3, Evansville 2
Evansville at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.
Gateway at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.
Florence at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Normal, 7:35 p.m.
Joliet at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Gateway at Windy City, 3:05 p.m.
Joliet at River City, 5:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.
Florence at Washington, 5:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Normal, 5:35 p.m.
Evansville at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.