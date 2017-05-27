Sports Listen

Trending:

Which agency is hiring?Lawmaker pushes back on benefit cutsWhen will Navy get its bigger fleet?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Frontier League

Frontier League

By The Associated Press May 27, 2017 1:31 am < a min read
Share
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Schaumburg 9 4 .692
Windy City 8 5 .615 1
Washington 8 5 .615 1
Traverse City 7 6 .538 2
Lake Erie 6 7 .462 3
Joliet 4 9 .308 5
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 10 3 .769
Evansville 7 6 .538 3
Normal 6 7 .462 4
River City 6 7 .462 4
Southern Illinois 4 9 .308 6
Gateway 3 10 .231 7

___

Friday’s Games

Traverse City 16, Southern Illinois 0

Florence 9, Washington 2

Normal 6, Lake Erie 3

Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
Advertisement

River City 7, Joliet 5

Windy City 5, Gateway 0

Schaumburg 3, Evansville 2

Saturday’s Games

Evansville at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Gateway at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Check out Federal News Radio's latest podcasts.

Florence at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Normal, 7:35 p.m.

Joliet at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Gateway at Windy City, 3:05 p.m.

Joliet at River City, 5:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.

Florence at Washington, 5:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Normal, 5:35 p.m.

Evansville at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Frontier League
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors, Marines celebrate Fleet Week with 'Cake Boss' treat

Today in History

1830: Andrew Jackson signs Indian Removal Act

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 26, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9205 -0.0024 2.24%
L 2020 25.5976 -0.0080 3.69%
L 2030 28.5891 -0.0152 5.24%
L 2040 30.8167 -0.0199 6.00%
L 2050 17.6873 -0.0133 6.69%
G Fund 15.3307 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8435 0.0022 1.75%
C Fund 33.5942 0.0147 7.16%
S Fund 43.2489 -0.0196 5.78%
I Fund 28.0385 -0.1001 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.