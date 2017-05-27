Frontier League

Sports Listen

By The Associated Press May 27, 2017
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Schaumburg 10 4 .714
Windy City 9 5 .643 1
Washington 8 6 .571 2
Traverse City 7 7 .500 3
Lake Erie 6 8 .429 4
Joliet 4 10 .286 6
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 11 3 .786
Normal 7 7 .500 4
Evansville 7 7 .500 4
River City 7 7 .500 4
Southern Illinois 5 9 .357 6
Gateway 3 11 .214 8

Saturday’s Games

Southern Illinois 8, Traverse City 3

Schaumburg 6, Evansville 3

Florence 6, Washington 4

Windy City 6, Gateway 1

Normal 7, Lake Erie 1

River City 2, Joliet 0

Sunday’s Games

Gateway at Windy City, 3:05 p.m.

Joliet at River City, 5:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.

Florence at Washington, 5:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Normal, 5:35 p.m.

Evansville at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Windy City at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

