Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Schaumburg
|10
|4
|.714
|—
|Windy City
|10
|5
|.667
|½
|Washington
|8
|6
|.571
|2
|Traverse City
|7
|7
|.500
|3
|Lake Erie
|6
|8
|.429
|4
|Joliet
|4
|10
|.286
|6
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|11
|3
|.786
|—
|Normal
|7
|7
|.500
|4
|Evansville
|7
|7
|.500
|4
|River City
|7
|7
|.500
|4
|Southern Illinois
|5
|9
|.357
|6
|Gateway
|3
|12
|.200
|8½
___
Windy City 9, Gateway 8
Joliet at River City, 5:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.
Florence at Washington, 5:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Normal, 5:35 p.m.
Evansville at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Windy City at Lake Erie, 3:05 p.m.
Windy City at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.
River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Washington at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Florence at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
Normal at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.