Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Schaumburg
|10
|4
|.714
|—
|Windy City
|10
|5
|.667
|½
|Washington
|9
|6
|.600
|1½
|Traverse City
|8
|7
|.533
|2½
|Lake Erie
|6
|9
|.400
|4½
|Joliet
|4
|11
|.267
|6½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|11
|4
|.733
|—
|Normal
|8
|7
|.533
|3
|River City
|8
|7
|.533
|3
|Evansville
|7
|7
|.500
|3½
|Southern Illinois
|5
|10
|.333
|6
|Gateway
|3
|12
|.200
|8
___
Windy City 9, Gateway 8
River City 6, Joliet 1
Traverse City 6, Southern Illinois 1
Washington 9, Florence 8
Normal 7, Lake Erie 3
Evansville at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Windy City at Lake Erie, 3:05 p.m.
Windy City at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.
River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Washington at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Florence at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
Normal at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.