Frontier League

By The Associated Press May 28, 2017 11:01 pm < a min read
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Schaumburg 10 4 .714
Windy City 10 5 .667 ½
Washington 9 6 .600
Traverse City 8 7 .533
Lake Erie 6 9 .400
Joliet 4 11 .267
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 11 4 .733
Normal 8 7 .533 3
River City 8 7 .533 3
Evansville 7 7 .500
Southern Illinois 5 10 .333 6
Gateway 3 12 .200 8

___

Sunday’s Games

Windy City 9, Gateway 8

River City 6, Joliet 1

Traverse City 6, Southern Illinois 1

Washington 9, Florence 8

Normal 7, Lake Erie 3

Schaumburg 7, Evansville 6

Monday’s Games

Windy City at Lake Erie, 3:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Windy City at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Washington at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Normal at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

