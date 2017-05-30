Frontier League

Sports Listen

By The Associated Press May 30, 2017
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Schaumburg 11 4 .733
Windy City 11 6 .647 1
Washington 9 6 .600 2
Traverse City 8 7 .533 3
Lake Erie 7 10 .412 5
Joliet 4 11 .267 7
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 11 4 .733
Normal 8 7 .533 3
River City 8 7 .533 3
Evansville 7 8 .467 4
Southern Illinois 5 10 .333 6
Gateway 3 12 .200 8

___

Tuesday’s Games

Windy City 7, Lake Erie 1

Traverse City 4, Schaumburg 3

River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Washington at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Normal at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Windy City at Lake Erie, 6:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Normal at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Schaumburg at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Normal at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

