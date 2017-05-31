Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Schaumburg
|12
|5
|.706
|—
|Windy City
|12
|6
|.667
|½
|Washington
|9
|7
|.563
|2½
|Traverse City
|9
|8
|.529
|3
|Lake Erie
|7
|11
|.389
|5½
|Joliet
|5
|11
|.313
|6½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|12
|4
|.750
|—
|Normal
|9
|7
|.563
|3
|Evansville
|8
|8
|.500
|4
|River City
|8
|8
|.500
|4
|Southern Illinois
|5
|11
|.313
|7
|Gateway
|3
|13
|.188
|9
___
Schaumburg at Traverse City, 5:57 p.m.
Windy City 7, Lake Erie 4
Schaumburg 8, Traverse City 2
River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Florence at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
Normal at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Washington at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.
River City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Normal at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Florence at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
Washington at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Evansville at Florence, 7:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Windy City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Normal, 7:35 p.m.
River City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.