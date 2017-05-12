Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Gallo's game-ending 3-run HR,…

Gallo’s game-ending 3-run HR, Rangers win 5-2 over Oakland

By STEPHEN HAWKINS May 12, 2017 11:22 pm < a min read
Share

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Joey Gallo hit a game-ending three-run homer and the Texas Rangers won with a four-run ninth inning for the second night in a row, this time beating the Oakland Athletics 5-2 on Friday night.

Gallo’s 12th homer of the season, off A’s closer Santiago Casilla (0-1), hit high off the foul pole down the right field line.

Jonathan Lucroy and Rougned Odor got the ninth started with consecutive singles. Mike Napoli, whose three-run homer ended a 5-2 win over San Diego on Thursday night, then hit a deep sacrifice fly to tie the game.

Odor was stopped at third when Carlos Gomez doubled into the right-center gap, but they all came home on Gallo’s blast that gave the Rangers their fourth consecutive victory.

Earn 1 CPE credit and learn about government’s data center optimization strategy with analysis from Justice and State departments. Register now for the free webinar.
Advertisement

Keone Kela (1-1), the fourth Rangers pitcher, went the last two innings.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Related Topics
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Gallo's game-ending 3-run HR,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1903: Teddy Roosevelt becomes first president on film

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Fleet Forces Band performs during Memphis Navy Week

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8602 0.0058 2.24%
L 2020 25.4649 0.0087 3.69%
L 2030 28.3755 0.0103 5.24%
L 2040 30.5539 0.0111 6.00%
L 2050 17.5205 0.0054 6.69%
G Fund 15.3174 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.7525 0.0649 1.75%
C Fund 33.2146 -0.0483 7.16%
S Fund 42.9513 -0.1765 5.78%
I Fund 27.6944 0.1481 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.