Gashi scores twice in Rapids’ 3-0 victory over Earthquakes

By The Associated Press May 13, 2017 6:26 pm < a min read
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Shkelzen Gashi scored his first two goals of the season and the Colorado Rapids ended a seven-game winless streak with a 3-0 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday.

The Rapids (2-6-1) also snapped a three-game scoreless streak, and ended San Jose’s winning streak at two.

Gashi opened the scoring off Mohammed Saeid’s cross in the 29th minute.

Six minutes later, Dominique Badji, off a steal at midfield, took the ball downfield and scored just outside of the penalty box for his third goal of the season.

Badji added a dazzling assist while lying on the pitch, getting a pass to Gashi in the 56th minute, who scored from the top of the box.

Tim Howard made two saves in picking up the shutout.

San Jose dropped to 4-4-3.

