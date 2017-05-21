Gatlin wins 100 meters at Golden Grand Prix in Japan

KAWASAKI, Japan (AP) — Justin Gatlin of the United States clocked 10.28 seconds to win the 100 meters at a Golden Grand Prix event on Sunday.
Gatlin crossed the finish line just .03 seconds ahead of Japan’s Aska Cambridge. Shuhei Tada, also of Japan, was third in 10:35.
Aaron Brown of Canada won the men’s 200 with a time of 20.62, edging Dedric Dukes of the United States by .09 seconds. Kenji Fujimitsu of Japan was third with a time of 20.93.
Ivet Lalova-Collio of Bulgaria powered to victory in the women’s 100, clocking a time of 11.40 to beat Tawanna Meadows of the United States by .04 seconds. Tianna Bartoletta, also of the United States, was third with a time of 11.47.
Bartoletta is the world champion in the long jump and won that event with a leap of 6.79 meters, beating Britain’s Shara Proctor (6.65) and Aiga Grabuste of Latvia who was third with a jump of 6.49.