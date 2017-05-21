Sports Listen

Trending:

Targeting federal pay & benefitsRealistic DoD budgetStamp prices going up this fall?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Gatlin wins 100 meters…

Gatlin wins 100 meters at Golden Grand Prix in Japan

By The Associated Press May 21, 2017 4:38 am < a min read
Share

KAWASAKI, Japan (AP) — Justin Gatlin of the United States clocked 10.28 seconds to win the 100 meters at a Golden Grand Prix event on Sunday.

Gatlin crossed the finish line just .03 seconds ahead of Japan’s Aska Cambridge. Shuhei Tada, also of Japan, was third in 10:35.

Aaron Brown of Canada won the men’s 200 with a time of 20.62, edging Dedric Dukes of the United States by .09 seconds. Kenji Fujimitsu of Japan was third with a time of 20.93.

Ivet Lalova-Collio of Bulgaria powered to victory in the women’s 100, clocking a time of 11.40 to beat Tawanna Meadows of the United States by .04 seconds. Tianna Bartoletta, also of the United States, was third with a time of 11.47.

Free webinar: Register now to learn about Closing the Gap between Government and IT with Army and Military Health System.
Advertisement

Bartoletta is the world champion in the long jump and won that event with a leap of 6.79 meters, beating Britain’s Shara Proctor (6.65) and Aiga Grabuste of Latvia who was third with a jump of 6.49.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Gatlin wins 100 meters…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Pennsylvania National Guard completes challenging obstacle course

Today in History

2009: CDC briefs public on H1N1 flu outbreak

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8743 0.0272 2.24%
L 2020 25.4849 0.0713 3.69%
L 2030 28.3983 0.1247 5.24%
L 2040 30.5784 0.1574 6.00%
L 2050 17.5334 0.1025 6.69%
G Fund 15.3241 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8378 -0.0067 1.75%
C Fund 33.1090 0.2235 7.16%
S Fund 42.7394 0.3045 5.78%
I Fund 27.9748 0.2088 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.