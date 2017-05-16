Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Online Chat Register for access to the transcript of our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, NGA's chief information security officer.

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » German federal prosecutors hand…

German federal prosecutors hand off Dortmund attack probe

By The Associated Press May 16, 2017 8:02 am < a min read
Share

BERLIN (AP) — German federal prosecutors say they’re handing off the investigation of last month’s attack on the Borussia Dortmund team bus after determining that there was no terrorist motive.

Federal investigators said Tuesday that Dortmund prosecutors are taking over the probe of the April 11 attack on the soccer team’s bus as it headed to a Champions League match.

A 28-year-old German-Russian man was arrested April 21. Prosecutors have said he took out a five-figure loan to bet that Borussia Dortmund shares would drop, then bombed the bus in an attack he tried to disguise as Islamic terrorism.

Federal prosecutors said the attack apparently was committed “solely because of financial interests” so the case can’t be considered “a crime against the state of particular significance,” which would make it their responsibility.

Earn 1 CPE credit and learn about government’s data center optimization strategy with analysis from Justice and State departments. Register now for the free webinar.
Advertisement

Related Topics
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » German federal prosecutors hand…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1868: President Andrew Johnson narrowly escapes impeachment by Senate vote

Fed Photo of the Day

National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on May 15

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8819 0.0217 2.24%
L 2020 25.5183 0.0534 3.69%
L 2030 28.4667 0.0912 5.24%
L 2040 30.6687 0.1148 6.00%
L 2050 17.5953 0.0748 6.69%
G Fund 15.3203 0.0029 0.78%
F Fund 17.7544 0.0019 1.75%
C Fund 33.3771 0.1625 7.16%
S Fund 43.2694 0.3181 5.78%
I Fund 27.8087 0.1143 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.