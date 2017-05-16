German federal prosecutors hand off Dortmund attack probe

BERLIN (AP) — German federal prosecutors say they’re handing off the investigation of last month’s attack on the Borussia Dortmund team bus after determining that there was no terrorist motive.

Federal investigators said Tuesday that Dortmund prosecutors are taking over the probe of the April 11 attack on the soccer team’s bus as it headed to a Champions League match.

A 28-year-old German-Russian man was arrested April 21. Prosecutors have said he took out a five-figure loan to bet that Borussia Dortmund shares would drop, then bombed the bus in an attack he tried to disguise as Islamic terrorism.

Federal prosecutors said the attack apparently was committed “solely because of financial interests” so the case can’t be considered “a crime against the state of particular significance,” which would make it their responsibility.