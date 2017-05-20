Giants 3, Cardinals 1

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Span cf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .273 Panik 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .255 Belt 1b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .235 Posey c 5 1 1 0 0 0 .362 Crawford ss 5 1 1 0 0 2 .273 Nunez lf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .272 Arroyo 3b 5 0 1 2 0 0 .221 Williamson rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .188 Strickland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Hundley ph 0 0 0 1 0 0 .225 Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Samardzija p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .053 a-Morse ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .207 Osich p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Law p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ruggiano rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .212 Totals 43 3 7 3 1 8

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Fowler cf 6 1 0 0 0 3 .227 Piscotty rf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .238 Carpenter 1b 6 0 1 0 0 1 .234 Gyorko 3b 5 0 2 0 0 2 .331 Molina c 5 0 1 0 0 1 .261 Wong 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .282 Garcia 2b 4 0 3 0 0 0 .291 Grichuk lf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .231 Diaz ss 5 0 1 0 0 2 .253 Martinez p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .211 Rosenthal p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bowman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Pham ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .298 Siegrist p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Broxton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Peralta ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .185 Totals 46 1 10 1 0 13

San Francisco 000 000 000 000 3—3 7 0 St. Louis 000 000 000 000 1—1 10 0

a-grounded out for Samardzija in the 9th. b-struck out for Bowman in the 11th. c-out on sacrifice fly for Strickland in the 13th. d-singled for Broxton in the 13th.

LOB_San Francisco 3, St. Louis 8. 2B_Arroyo (3), Carpenter (5), Garcia (4). RBIs_Arroyo 2 (12), Hundley (5), Piscotty (12). SB_Piscotty (2). CS_Molina (1). SF_Hundley. S_Martinez.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 1 (Ruggiano); St. Louis 5 (Piscotty, Carpenter, Molina, Grichuk 2). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 3; St. Louis 1 for 7.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Fowler. GIDP_Panik, Arroyo.

DP_St. Louis 2 (Diaz, Garcia, Carpenter), (Siegrist, Garcia, Carpenter).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Samardzija 8 5 0 0 0 8 105 4.57 Osich 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 5 4.50 Law 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 20 2.53 Strickland, W, 1-1 2 2 0 0 0 3 17 1.10 Melancon, S, 8-10 1 2 1 1 0 0 22 2.84 St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Martinez 9 2 0 0 1 5 93 3.28 Rosenthal 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.76 Bowman 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 2.79 Siegrist, L, 0-1 1 1-3 5 3 3 0 1 32 5.29 Broxton 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 6.39

Inherited runners-scored_Broxton 2-1. HBP_Samardzija (Piscotty).

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:42. A_45,072 (43,975).