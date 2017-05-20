Sports Listen

Giants 3, Cardinals 1

By The Associated Press May 20, 2017 11:49 pm 1 min read
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Span cf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .273
Panik 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .255
Belt 1b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .235
Posey c 5 1 1 0 0 0 .362
Crawford ss 5 1 1 0 0 2 .273
Nunez lf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .272
Arroyo 3b 5 0 1 2 0 0 .221
Williamson rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .188
Strickland p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Hundley ph 0 0 0 1 0 0 .225
Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Samardzija p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .053
a-Morse ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .207
Osich p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Law p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ruggiano rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .212
Totals 43 3 7 3 1 8
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Fowler cf 6 1 0 0 0 3 .227
Piscotty rf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .238
Carpenter 1b 6 0 1 0 0 1 .234
Gyorko 3b 5 0 2 0 0 2 .331
Molina c 5 0 1 0 0 1 .261
Wong 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .282
Garcia 2b 4 0 3 0 0 0 .291
Grichuk lf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .231
Diaz ss 5 0 1 0 0 2 .253
Martinez p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .211
Rosenthal p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bowman p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Pham ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .298
Siegrist p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Broxton p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Peralta ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .185
Totals 46 1 10 1 0 13
San Francisco 000 000 000 000 3—3 7 0
St. Louis 000 000 000 000 1—1 10 0

a-grounded out for Samardzija in the 9th. b-struck out for Bowman in the 11th. c-out on sacrifice fly for Strickland in the 13th. d-singled for Broxton in the 13th.

LOB_San Francisco 3, St. Louis 8. 2B_Arroyo (3), Carpenter (5), Garcia (4). RBIs_Arroyo 2 (12), Hundley (5), Piscotty (12). SB_Piscotty (2). CS_Molina (1). SF_Hundley. S_Martinez.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 1 (Ruggiano); St. Louis 5 (Piscotty, Carpenter, Molina, Grichuk 2). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 3; St. Louis 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Fowler. GIDP_Panik, Arroyo.

DP_St. Louis 2 (Diaz, Garcia, Carpenter), (Siegrist, Garcia, Carpenter).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Samardzija 8 5 0 0 0 8 105 4.57
Osich 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 5 4.50
Law 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 20 2.53
Strickland, W, 1-1 2 2 0 0 0 3 17 1.10
Melancon, S, 8-10 1 2 1 1 0 0 22 2.84
St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Martinez 9 2 0 0 1 5 93 3.28
Rosenthal 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.76
Bowman 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 2.79
Siegrist, L, 0-1 1 1-3 5 3 3 0 1 32 5.29
Broxton 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 6.39

Inherited runners-scored_Broxton 2-1. HBP_Samardzija (Piscotty).

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:42. A_45,072 (43,975).

