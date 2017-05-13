Sports Listen

Giants 3, Reds 2

By The Associated Press May 13, 2017 3:57 am 1 min read
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hamilton cf 7 0 0 0 1 2 .247
Cozart ss 6 0 0 0 2 2 .336
Votto 1b 8 0 2 0 0 1 .288
Duvall lf 4 0 0 0 2 0 .264
Brice p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
f-Turner ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Stephenson p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .333
Suarez 3b 7 0 1 0 0 4 .298
Schebler rf 7 1 3 0 1 0 .252
Gennett 2b-lf 6 1 2 1 1 1 .303
Barnhart c 3 0 1 1 1 0 .263
Feldman p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Alcantara ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .370
Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lorenzen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
c-Kivlehan ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .313
Wood p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Mesoraco ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Storen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Peraza 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .233
Totals 56 2 11 2 8 13
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Span cf 7 1 3 2 0 1 .274
Belt 1b 7 0 1 0 0 2 .217
Arroyo 3b 6 0 1 0 1 1 .236
Posey c 7 1 2 1 0 1 .358
Crawford ss 6 0 1 0 0 2 .256
Panik 2b 6 0 1 0 0 0 .272
Nunez lf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .246
Morris p 0 0 0 0 0 0
g-Pence ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .243
Gearrin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ruggiano rf 6 0 2 0 0 0 .286
Cueto p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .059
b-Tomlinson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Law p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Okert p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Strickland p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Morse ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .182
Osich p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kontos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Hernandez lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .174
Totals 55 3 12 3 1 9
Cincinnati 020 000 000 000 000 00—2 11 0
San Francisco 100 010 000 000 000 01—3 12 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Feldman in the 8th. b-lined out for Cueto in the 8th. c-flied out for Lorenzen in the 10th. d-flied out for Strickland in the 10th. e-singled for Wood in the 12th. f-struck out for Brice in the 15th. g-grounded out for Morris in the 15th.

LOB_Cincinnati 16, San Francisco 6. 2B_Barnhart (6), Belt (8), Panik (6). 3B_Gennett (2). HR_Span (2), off Feldman; Posey (6), off Stephenson. RBIs_Gennett (15), Barnhart (4), Span 2 (5), Posey (9). SB_Schebler (3). CS_Arroyo (1). SF_Barnhart. S_Barnhart 2, Cueto 2.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 6 (Hamilton 2, Cozart 2, Schebler, Gennett); San Francisco 3 (Belt 2, Nunez). RISP_Cincinnati 0 for 10; San Francisco 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Gennett. GIDP_Gennett, Crawford.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Gennett, Cozart, Votto); San Francisco 2 (Belt, Crawford), (Panik, Crawford, Belt).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Feldman 7 7 2 2 1 2 92 3.59
Peralta 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 1.12
Lorenzen 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 3.54
Wood 2 0 0 0 0 2 27 3.31
Storen 1 1 0 0 0 1 21 2.16
Brice 2 0 0 0 0 1 23 0.00
Stephenson, L, 0-2 2 1-3 2 1 1 0 2 37 7.36
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cueto 8 5 2 2 3 6 119 4.15
Law 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.18
Okert 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 5 4.76
Strickland 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 15 1.42
Osich 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 9 1.69
Kontos 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 27 4.96
Morris 3 3 0 0 1 2 43 6.14
Gearrin, W, 1-1 2 2 0 0 1 2 38 1.23

Inherited runners-scored_Strickland 1-0, Kontos 1-0. HBP_Gearrin 2 (Peraza,Suarez). WP_Cueto, Gearrin.

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Clint Fagan; Third, Rob Drake.

T_5:28. A_41,325 (41,915).

