Giants 3, Reds 2

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hamilton cf
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.247
|Cozart ss
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.336
|Votto 1b
|8
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Duvall lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.264
|Brice p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|f-Turner ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Stephenson p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Suarez 3b
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|.298
|Schebler rf
|7
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.252
|Gennett 2b-lf
|6
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.303
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.263
|Feldman p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Alcantara ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.370
|Peralta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Lorenzen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|c-Kivlehan ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Wood p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Mesoraco ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Storen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Peraza 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Totals
|56
|2
|11
|2
|8
|13
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Span cf
|7
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.274
|Belt 1b
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Arroyo 3b
|6
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.236
|Posey c
|7
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.358
|Crawford ss
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Panik 2b
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Nunez lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Morris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|g-Pence ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Gearrin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ruggiano rf
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Cueto p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.059
|b-Tomlinson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Law p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Okert p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Strickland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Morse ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Osich p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kontos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hernandez lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.174
|Totals
|55
|3
|12
|3
|1
|9
|Cincinnati
|020
|000
|000
|000
|000
|00—2
|11
|0
|San Francisco
|100
|010
|000
|000
|000
|01—3
|12
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Feldman in the 8th. b-lined out for Cueto in the 8th. c-flied out for Lorenzen in the 10th. d-flied out for Strickland in the 10th. e-singled for Wood in the 12th. f-struck out for Brice in the 15th. g-grounded out for Morris in the 15th.
LOB_Cincinnati 16, San Francisco 6. 2B_Barnhart (6), Belt (8), Panik (6). 3B_Gennett (2). HR_Span (2), off Feldman; Posey (6), off Stephenson. RBIs_Gennett (15), Barnhart (4), Span 2 (5), Posey (9). SB_Schebler (3). CS_Arroyo (1). SF_Barnhart. S_Barnhart 2, Cueto 2.
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 6 (Hamilton 2, Cozart 2, Schebler, Gennett); San Francisco 3 (Belt 2, Nunez). RISP_Cincinnati 0 for 10; San Francisco 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Gennett. GIDP_Gennett, Crawford.
DP_Cincinnati 1 (Gennett, Cozart, Votto); San Francisco 2 (Belt, Crawford), (Panik, Crawford, Belt).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Feldman
|7
|7
|2
|2
|1
|2
|92
|3.59
|Peralta
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.12
|Lorenzen
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.54
|Wood
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|3.31
|Storen
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|2.16
|Brice
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|0.00
|Stephenson, L, 0-2
|2
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|37
|7.36
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cueto
|8
|5
|2
|2
|3
|6
|119
|4.15
|Law
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.18
|Okert
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|4.76
|Strickland
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|1.42
|Osich
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|9
|1.69
|Kontos
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|4.96
|Morris
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|43
|6.14
|Gearrin, W, 1-1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|38
|1.23
Inherited runners-scored_Strickland 1-0, Kontos 1-0. HBP_Gearrin 2 (Peraza,Suarez). WP_Cueto, Gearrin.
Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Clint Fagan; Third, Rob Drake.
T_5:28. A_41,325 (41,915).
