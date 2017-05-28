Giants 6, Braves 3

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Inciarte cf 3 1 1 0 2 0 .284 Phillips 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .305 Markakis rf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .295 Kemp lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .333 Adams 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .286 Flowers c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .357 Swanson ss 2 1 0 0 2 0 .195 Santana 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .157 Foltynewicz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Bonifacio ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .139 Freeman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Ruiz ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .300 Krol p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Peterson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .196 Totals 32 3 8 3 4 6

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Span cf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .257 Nunez lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .278 Hernandez lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .160 Panik 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .243 Belt 1b 3 2 1 1 1 0 .242 Crawford ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .267 Hill 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .107 Hundley c 4 2 3 3 0 0 .253 Williamson rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .172 Blach p 3 0 2 1 0 1 .214 Law p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 31 6 9 6 4 6

Atlanta 000 000 021—3 8 0 San Francisco 020 300 01x—6 9 0

a-flied out for Foltynewicz in the 5th. b-doubled for Jackson in the 8th. c-struck out for Krol in the 9th.

LOB_Atlanta 7, San Francisco 5. 2B_Kemp (14), Ruiz (2), Span (7). 3B_Santana (1). HR_Hundley (1), off Foltynewicz; Belt (10), off Foltynewicz. RBIs_Phillips (16), Markakis (24), Santana (3), Span (10), Belt (22), Hundley 3 (8), Blach (2). SB_Belt (2). S_Foltynewicz.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Inciarte, Phillips, Adams 2); San Francisco 3 (Nunez 2, Williamson). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 7; San Francisco 3 for 5.

GIDP_Phillips, Kemp, Span, Belt.

DP_Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Phillips, Adams), (Phillips, Swanson, Adams); San Francisco 3 (Crawford, Panik, Belt), (Crawford, Panik, Belt), (Hill, Panik, Belt).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Foltynewicz, L, 3-5 4 7 5 5 1 4 72 4.44 Freeman 1 0 0 0 1 0 11 1.50 Jackson 2 1 0 0 0 0 19 2.70 Krol 1 1 1 1 2 2 23 6.63 San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Blach, W, 3-2 7 2-3 6 2 2 3 5 102 3.83 Law, H, 4 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 21 3.22 Melancon, S, 10-12 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 2.51

Inherited runners-scored_Law 1-0, Melancon 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Rob Drake; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Gerry Davis.

T_2:31. A_41,355 (41,915).