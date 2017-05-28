Sports Listen

Trending:

Which agency is hiring?Lawmaker pushes back on benefit cutsWhen will Navy get its bigger fleet?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Giants 6, Braves 3

Giants 6, Braves 3

By The Associated Press May 28, 2017 12:53 am < a min read
Share
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Inciarte cf 3 1 1 0 2 0 .284
Phillips 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .305
Markakis rf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .295
Kemp lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .333
Adams 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .286
Flowers c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .357
Swanson ss 2 1 0 0 2 0 .195
Santana 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .157
Foltynewicz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Bonifacio ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .139
Freeman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Ruiz ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .300
Krol p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Peterson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .196
Totals 32 3 8 3 4 6
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Span cf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .257
Nunez lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .278
Hernandez lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .160
Panik 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .243
Belt 1b 3 2 1 1 1 0 .242
Crawford ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .267
Hill 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .107
Hundley c 4 2 3 3 0 0 .253
Williamson rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .172
Blach p 3 0 2 1 0 1 .214
Law p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 6 9 6 4 6
Atlanta 000 000 021—3 8 0
San Francisco 020 300 01x—6 9 0

a-flied out for Foltynewicz in the 5th. b-doubled for Jackson in the 8th. c-struck out for Krol in the 9th.

LOB_Atlanta 7, San Francisco 5. 2B_Kemp (14), Ruiz (2), Span (7). 3B_Santana (1). HR_Hundley (1), off Foltynewicz; Belt (10), off Foltynewicz. RBIs_Phillips (16), Markakis (24), Santana (3), Span (10), Belt (22), Hundley 3 (8), Blach (2). SB_Belt (2). S_Foltynewicz.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Inciarte, Phillips, Adams 2); San Francisco 3 (Nunez 2, Williamson). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 7; San Francisco 3 for 5.

Advertisement

GIDP_Phillips, Kemp, Span, Belt.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.

DP_Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Phillips, Adams), (Phillips, Swanson, Adams); San Francisco 3 (Crawford, Panik, Belt), (Crawford, Panik, Belt), (Hill, Panik, Belt).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Foltynewicz, L, 3-5 4 7 5 5 1 4 72 4.44
Freeman 1 0 0 0 1 0 11 1.50
Jackson 2 1 0 0 0 0 19 2.70
Krol 1 1 1 1 2 2 23 6.63
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Blach, W, 3-2 7 2-3 6 2 2 3 5 102 3.83
Law, H, 4 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 21 3.22
Melancon, S, 10-12 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 2.51

Inherited runners-scored_Law 1-0, Melancon 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Rob Drake; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Gerry Davis.

T_2:31. A_41,355 (41,915).

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Giants 6, Braves 3
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors, Marines celebrate Fleet Week with 'Cake Boss' treat

Today in History

1830: Andrew Jackson signs Indian Removal Act

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 26, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9205 -0.0024 2.24%
L 2020 25.5976 -0.0080 3.69%
L 2030 28.5891 -0.0152 5.24%
L 2040 30.8167 -0.0199 6.00%
L 2050 17.6873 -0.0133 6.69%
G Fund 15.3307 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8435 0.0022 1.75%
C Fund 33.5942 0.0147 7.16%
S Fund 43.2489 -0.0196 5.78%
I Fund 28.0385 -0.1001 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.