Giants 6, Braves 3

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Inciarte cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.284
|Phillips 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.305
|Markakis rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.295
|Kemp lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Adams 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Flowers c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.357
|Swanson ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.195
|Santana 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.157
|Foltynewicz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Bonifacio ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.139
|Freeman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Ruiz ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Krol p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Peterson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|Totals
|32
|3
|8
|3
|4
|6
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Span cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.257
|Nunez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.278
|Hernandez lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|Panik 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.243
|Belt 1b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.242
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Hill 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.107
|Hundley c
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.253
|Williamson rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.172
|Blach p
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.214
|Law p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|31
|6
|9
|6
|4
|6
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|021—3
|8
|0
|San Francisco
|020
|300
|01x—6
|9
|0
a-flied out for Foltynewicz in the 5th. b-doubled for Jackson in the 8th. c-struck out for Krol in the 9th.
LOB_Atlanta 7, San Francisco 5. 2B_Kemp (14), Ruiz (2), Span (7). 3B_Santana (1). HR_Hundley (1), off Foltynewicz; Belt (10), off Foltynewicz. RBIs_Phillips (16), Markakis (24), Santana (3), Span (10), Belt (22), Hundley 3 (8), Blach (2). SB_Belt (2). S_Foltynewicz.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Inciarte, Phillips, Adams 2); San Francisco 3 (Nunez 2, Williamson). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 7; San Francisco 3 for 5.
GIDP_Phillips, Kemp, Span, Belt.
DP_Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Phillips, Adams), (Phillips, Swanson, Adams); San Francisco 3 (Crawford, Panik, Belt), (Crawford, Panik, Belt), (Hill, Panik, Belt).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Foltynewicz, L, 3-5
|4
|7
|5
|5
|1
|4
|72
|4.44
|Freeman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|1.50
|Jackson
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|2.70
|Krol
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|23
|6.63
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Blach, W, 3-2
|7
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|3
|5
|102
|3.83
|Law, H, 4
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|21
|3.22
|Melancon, S, 10-12
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2.51
Inherited runners-scored_Law 1-0, Melancon 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Rob Drake; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Gerry Davis.
T_2:31. A_41,355 (41,915).