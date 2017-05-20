Sports Listen

Trending:

Targeting federal pay & benefitsRealistic DoD budgetStamp prices going up this fall?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Girardi ejected in animated…

Girardi ejected in animated argument, 3 tossed in Yanks-Rays

By DICK SCANLON May 20, 2017 7:21 pm < a min read
Share

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Yankees manager Joe Girardi has been ejected during an animated argument and New York pitching coach Larry Rothschild and Tampa Bay starter Matt Andriese also have been tossed in a testy game at Tropicana Field.

Three batters were hit by pitches in the middle innings Saturday.

Andriese hit Matt Holliday after giving up a home run to Gary Sanchez in the fifth. In the bottom half, Yankees reliever Tommy Layne plunked Corey Dickerson, who had hit two home runs off starter Masahiro Tanaka.

Later in the fifth, Rothschild was tossed by plate umpire Scott Barry after Logan Morrison’s two-run single put the Rays ahead 9-4. Girardi then came out to argue and was ejected. Girardi covered the plate with dirt during the dispute.

Free webinar: Register now to learn about Closing the Gap between Government and IT with Army and Military Health System.
Advertisement

Andriese hit Aaron Judge with a pitch leading off the sixth and was thrown out.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Girardi ejected in animated…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Pennsylvania National Guard completes challenging obstacle course

Today in History

2009: CDC briefs public on H1N1 flu outbreak

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8743 0.0272 2.24%
L 2020 25.4849 0.0713 3.69%
L 2030 28.3983 0.1247 5.24%
L 2040 30.5784 0.1574 6.00%
L 2050 17.5334 0.1025 6.69%
G Fund 15.3241 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8378 -0.0067 1.75%
C Fund 33.1090 0.2235 7.16%
S Fund 42.7394 0.3045 5.78%
I Fund 27.9748 0.2088 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.